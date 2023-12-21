Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

