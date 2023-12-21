Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.49. 56,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

