Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

