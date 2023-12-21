Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.25. 696,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.