Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cooper Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 724,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,215. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

