Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

