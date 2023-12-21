Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

