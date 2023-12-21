Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

