Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 344,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,396. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

