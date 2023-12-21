Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

