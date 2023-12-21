Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 506,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,109. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

