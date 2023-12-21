Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 33.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $235.07. 1,056,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $331.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

