Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 89,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

