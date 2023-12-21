Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 14.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 3,453,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,629. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

