Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,591. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.