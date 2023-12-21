Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,439 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 96,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,471. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.