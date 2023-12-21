Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 15,019 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,897 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.