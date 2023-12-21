Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 4,444,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,208. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

