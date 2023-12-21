Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,689 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 212,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

