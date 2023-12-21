Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,087,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

