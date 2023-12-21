Seneca House Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

