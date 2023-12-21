SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 11,242 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,242 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $23,495.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74.
  • On Tuesday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SES shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SES AI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SES AI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

