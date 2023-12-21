SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 11,242 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,242 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $23,495.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SES shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SES AI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SES AI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

