Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Issues Earnings Results

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million.
Shimmick Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHIM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
