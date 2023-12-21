Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Issues Earnings Results

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million.

Shimmick Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHIM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.