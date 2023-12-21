SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 6.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.01 and last traded at $119.01. Approximately 154,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 246,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $327,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SiTime by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

