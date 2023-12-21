Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 198,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 379,468 shares.The stock last traded at $20.97 and had previously closed at $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.