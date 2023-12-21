Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.