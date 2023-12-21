Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 150,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

