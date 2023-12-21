Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 6,777 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southland Stock Performance

Southland stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Southland Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southland by 1,458.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland during the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southland by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.