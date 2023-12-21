Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 6,777 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Southland Stock Performance
Southland stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
