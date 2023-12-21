Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Purchases 6,777 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $33,613.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southland Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SLND opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southland in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

