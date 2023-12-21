SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

