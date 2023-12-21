SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,121. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $180.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

