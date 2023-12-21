SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPGM opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

