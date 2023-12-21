SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Trimmed by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 1,924,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.