Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
