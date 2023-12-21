Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 188,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

