Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 2,803 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.
- On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $7,259.95.
- On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $6,198.45.
- On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00.
Sprinklr Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Sprinklr
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.