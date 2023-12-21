Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 2,803 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.

On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

