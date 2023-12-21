Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

