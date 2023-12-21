St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.73. 609,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

