St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 9,585 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.28% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

GUSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 345,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

