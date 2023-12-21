St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,785. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

