St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,389. The firm has a market cap of $256.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

