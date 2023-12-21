St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 489,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

