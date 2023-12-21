St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.78. 288,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $510.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.