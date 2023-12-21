St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,863. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

