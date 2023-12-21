St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

