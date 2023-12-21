St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 236,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

