St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,593,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 6,121,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,036,066. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

