St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of URNM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 255,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,040. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

