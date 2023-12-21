St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.08. 2,831,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

