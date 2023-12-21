St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 7,562,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,522,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

